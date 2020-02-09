Your Ecological House: Save the Amazon, save ourselves

Bolsonaro made one Richard Salles his new Minister of the Environment — a month after Salles was convicted of altering environmental maps to benefit mining companies. Between them, Bolsonaro and Salles gutted the Ministry of Environment, cutting a critical $23 million from its legal enforcement budget, and closing or restructuring departments responsible for conservation. For example, the Brazilian Forest Service, which is responsible for guarding the rainforest, is now under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Agriculture is key to Brazil’s export economy (powerful agri-business consortiums supported Bolsonaro’s candidacy), and slash-and-burn agriculture — clearing rainforests to make room for planting — is the fastest, cheapest way to make more farmland available. While such deforestation had slowed considerably in the decade prior to Bolsonaro’s election, his deregulation of slash-and-burn controls quickly led to an alarming increase in the practice.

During the summer of 2019, there was an 84 percent rise in deforestation compared to previous years. Land was cleared with impunity; one group of farmers even organized a coordinated “fire day” to demonstrate their solidarity with Bolsonaro. By August, Brazil’s National Space and Research Institute (INPE) reported satellite imagery showing at least 74,000 active fires, their thick smoke reaching Sao Paulo, 1,700 miles away.