Your Ecological House: Preventing the next pandemic

The fruit bats can transmit the virus directly to humans who eat fruit from the trees and bushes where the bats feed, salivate, urinate and defecate. Domestic swine that eat fallen fruit in orchards visited by the bats can also get Nipah, and then infect other pigs and humans who tend or consume them. In Malaysia, over one million pigs had to be destroyed to stop an outbreak that infected 300 people.

The only good thing about Nipah is its relatively low human-to-human infection rate. Unlike highly infectious coronaviruses which spread mostly through the air, Nipah transmission requires direct contact and/or the exchange of fluids. To date, the vast majority of transmissions have occurred between Nipah victims and their family members and medical attendants — deaths have numbered in the hundreds. Testing and contact tracing are relatively easy, and quarantines can effectively contain outbreaks.

The bad news is that we are creating more and more opportunities for people to become infected with Nipah as humans encroach upon the fruit bats’ natural habitat. Agricultural expansion in southern Asia involves clearing rain forests for the planting of, among other things, fruit orchards. Crowded out of their natural habitat and deprived of their customary nourishment, the bats turn to feeding in the orchards, increasing the chances for Nipah to infect humans.