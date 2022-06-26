Your Ecological House: Playing climate roulette in Utah

“We have this potential environmental nuclear bomb that’s going to go off if we don’t take some pretty dramatic action.” — Joel Ferry, Utah state lawmaker

Now here’s a factoid for ya. Spencer Cox, the Governor of Utah, is an alfalfa farmer.

“What’s that got to do with the price of beef in Japan?” you might ask.

We’ll get to that soon, but first we have to understand why Cox’s intimate connection to his state’s largest agricultural sector matters.

Let’s start with some other factoids. Eighty-two percent of Utah’s water consumption goes to agriculture; households and businesses use 18%. Half the agricultural water supply goes to growing thirsty alfalfa, which, according a 2015 Utah Foundation report, consumes as much as 75% more water per acre than do barley or other grains. There are techniques for growing alfalfa using less water, but little incentive to employ them. According to the report, Utah farmers who conserve water risk losing part of their annual allotments to farmers who use more.

Little of this would matter if it weren’t for the inconvenient fact of climate change. But recently Utah, like most western states and California, is in the throes of a severe, relentlessly deepening drought. While the drought’s implications for each area are different, Utah has two unique geographical features — the Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake — that make it one of America’s regions most threatened by rising temperatures.

Sandwiched snugly between the mountains to its east and the lake to its west is Salt Lake City and its surroundings, home to 2.5 million people and growing nonstop. The city lies at the heart of Utah’s only important agricultural basin, which occupies a thin, hundred-mile-long strip of land along the Wasatch’s front range. There, agriculture depends on the mountains’ snowpack melt, which yields a full 95% of the state’s water.

Recently, drought has reduced the Wasatch’s average annual snowpack by almost 30%, while ever-rising temperatures cause early spring runoffs and a drier overall environment. Farming is endangered. But from an agbiz perspective, the solution is straightforward. Simply divert more water from the rivers that wind down from the mountains and empty into Salt Lake.

But the lake itself if drying up — quickly — because of increasing evaporation due to rising temperatures and the amount of water humans are already diverting from it. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the lake’s surface, which covered about 3,300 square miles in the 1980s, now covers less than 1,000. Consequentially, the water’s salinity, which once averaged about 10%, will likely pass 17% this year. The increased salinity is threatening the lake’s algae, which feeds its brine shrimp, which in turn feed 10 million migratory birds that stop by every year. The entire ecosystem is in danger of collapsing.

While most nearby humans might not care about the “nature next door,” they will definitely care about the dust clouds, laden with arsenic and other toxic deposits from earlier mining operations, that are beginning to blow from the vast former lakebed across the city. Being cooped up indoors can get old.

So, what are Governor Cox and Utah’s legislature doing to address the problem? Well, basically nothing.

In May, the governor issued a conservation plan mandating that state facilities water their landscapes only at night. He also recommended, not required, that residents take shorter showers and install water-efficient appliances — affecting, at best, 0.01% of Utah’s water consumption.

Because of vested interests lobbying the state legislature, agricultural water restrictions are not in the works. And alfalfa, Utah’s most lucrative export crop, continues to flow, as embodied water, to Japan to feed cattle.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City is projected to grow by 50% between now and 2260. However, Mother Nature might have something to say about that at her ecological house.

