Your Ecological House: Pandemic fatigue? Not now!

Because of their sacrifices we now live in the wealthiest — and arguably the freest — country on earth. But like them, we find that some of our freedoms are curbed, our lifestyles cramped. That’s because for the past 11 months we have been at war with our own implacable enemy, the virus that causes COVID-19.

But unlike our predecessors in the dark days of early 1942, when America was sustaining major military losses and the outcome of the war was uncertain, we can see our way to victory, probably in about a year, when we’ve reached herd immunity through vaccination. And frankly, the sacrifices asked of us to hold back the enemy — limiting our social gatherings and wearing masks in pubic — are negligible compared to those willingly undertaken during the war years.

Yet we hear that formerly compliant people are suffering from “pandemic fatigue,” and beginning to defy the government’s guidelines by gathering without masks and ignoring other public health proscriptions. In a way this is understandable — we all miss important aspects of our pre-pandemic lives. And with the end of this pandemic in sight, it’s tempting to drop our guards.