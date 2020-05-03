Your Ecological House: Living (and dying) without science

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“…the cat was the devil’s favorite animal…”

— Pope Innocent VIII, 1484

During much of the Middle Ages, and lasting until the late 1600s, many Western Europeans feared and hated cats. It was commonly believed that cats were agents of the devil, or an incarnation of the devil himself.

In that same span of time the Black Death, now called the bubonic plague, swept through Europe in successive waves, killing 50 million people in the 14th century alone. Terrorized by this scourge, but having no idea what caused it, people blamed it on the devil and assumed it was spread by his agents — cats. They proceeded, over the centuries, to torture and murder hundreds of thousands of cats, often in gruesome rituals.

Today, thanks to science, we know that the plague was primarily spread by rats harboring fleas that carry the bacteria that causes the disease. So, we understand that by killing cats, the rats’ natural enemy, our ancestors were actually helping the plague spread. (Also, thanks to science, we now have antibiotics that cure bubonic plague, and epidemiological practices that virtually stop its transmission.)