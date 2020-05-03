Your Ecological House: Living (and dying) without science

“…the cat was the devil’s favorite animal…”
— Pope Innocent VIII, 1484
During much of the Middle Ages, and lasting until the late 1600s, many Western Europeans feared and hated cats. It was commonly believed that cats were agents of the devil, or an incarnation of the devil himself.
In that same span of time the Black Death, now called the bubonic plague, swept through Europe in successive waves, killing 50 million people in the 14th century alone. Terrorized by this scourge, but having no idea what caused it, people blamed it on the devil and assumed it was spread by his agents — cats. They proceeded, over the centuries, to torture and murder hundreds of thousands of cats, often in gruesome rituals.
Today, thanks to science, we know that the plague was primarily spread by rats harboring fleas that carry the bacteria that causes the disease. So, we understand that by killing cats, the rats’ natural enemy, our ancestors were actually helping the plague spread. (Also, thanks to science, we now have antibiotics that cure bubonic plague, and epidemiological practices that virtually stop its transmission.)
As a believer in the lessons such stories teach us, I was skeptical when, on April 8, one of my former graduate students emailed me a link to an online article titled "Thousands of doctors say: Yes!, HCQ [hydrochloroquine] works against the virus." He wrote, “I think this is positive news.”
At that time, our government had stockpiled 29 million doses of HCQ, and the White House actively promoted its use during its daily COVID-19 briefings. Also, pundits on a major television news channel ballyhooed the drug more than 700 times in a three-week period. HCQ was so aggressively hyped that one had to wonder if there might be ulterior motives for its promotion.
Meanwhile, many members of the scientific community warned against using HCQ until its efficacy and safety for treating COVID-19 was established, or disproven, by rigorous scientific testing.
In an April 10 article for the online science journal ARStechnica, health reporter and Ph.D. microbiologist Beth Mole wrote: “There is no clear evidence that hydroxychloroquine [is] effective at treating COVID-19. But there is clear evidence on risks of the drug, which include everything from headaches, vomiting and rashes to loss of vision, seizures, hypoglycemia, heart arrhythmias, and deadly heart damage.”
Whew! One would think such widely available warnings would be more than sufficient to give normally cautious medical professionals pause before prescribing HCQ. Instead, the number of prescriptions jumped by 46 times over the average while the drug was being promoted by medical laypersons. According to the New York Times, “…the nearly 32,000 [new] prescriptions came from across the spectrum — rheumatologists, cardiologists, dermatologists, psychiatrists and even podiatrists…” Patients who regularly relied on HCQ for chronic conditions were suddenly finding it unavailable.
Abruptly, around April 20, television pundits and the White House stopped promoting HCQ. About that time, a new study showed patients in U.S. military hospitals who were given the drug for COVID-19 died at significantly higher rates than those who were not. Prescriptions for the drug dropped to pre-pandemic levels.
What this might tell us is that our collective desperation for a “miracle cure” for COVID-19, combined with our society’s recently eroded trust in and understanding of science, has made us vulnerable to pseudo-scientific assertions and solutions that can be dangerous to our health and welfare.
I did read the article sent by my graduate student. It was entirely bunk: a little online research revealed that there was no scientific evidence that HCQ benefited COVID-19 patients. I responded to his email with that information, along with a little parable about the plague and cats at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
