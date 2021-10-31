Your Ecological House: Live to fight global heating another day

But it gets worse, because as ambitious as the administration’s emission reductions proposals might appear, they are actually inadequate to address the rapidly developing climate crisis. In part that’s because our emissions to date have already “baked in” a certain amount of temperature rise. CO2 persists for at least a century in the atmosphere, and our accumulated “legacy” emissions have already committed us to a global temperature rise of at least 1.8ºC, and likely 2.3ºC. (We currently stand at 1.1ºC, or about 2ºF, above pre-industrial averages — and the results can be seen all around us.) So, any additional emissions could rapidly push us toward passing irreversible tipping points and setting off chain reactions that humans can’t control.

Meeting the administration’s goal of reducing U.S. emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, then, won’t keep us out of trouble unless we simultaneously extract legacy CO2 from the atmosphere — a task that’s barely being addressed.