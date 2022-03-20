Your Ecological House: Humanity’s dark ending? Or bright beginning?

“You never let a serious crisis go to waste…it’s an opportunity to do things…” — Rahm Emmanuel

This could be the end.

The war in Ukraine could easily mushroom into a global nuclear conflict that ends the human experiment. Big wars usually start as small wars that grow in unpredictable ways — through accidents, mistakes, misinterpreted orders. Or, wars can grow as delusory expectations of early victory are dashed and the fighting escalates, spilling over borders and drawing in new combatants, spurring reciprocal escalations.

We must face this possibility before we can conceive a new world free of the nuclear threat. And then we must acknowledge that if we do manage to head off WWIII, we’ll do so just in time to make our final, desperate attempt to keep global temperature rise below the critical 1.5ºC threshold.

And that’s where hope returns, hope that we can turn the global crisis sparked by the Ukrainian war into an opportunity to save ourselves. Hope that, as the (nonnuclear) dust settles in Ukraine, we will finally learn the tragic conflict’s lessons.

If we are to survive, we will learn that war is no longer a viable way to settle disputes; that fossil fuels are no longer a practicable source of energy; and that fossil fuels and war march side by side toward our mutually assured destruction.

Hearteningly, the global youth climate movement has already mastered these lessons. They see that the distributed nature of localized solar and wind energy production — who, after all, owns the sun and wind? — greatly reduces the impetus for conflict over energy reserves concentrated in specific locales. If Ireland runs on offshore wind and home-grown biogas, why does it need Russian fossil fuels?

One week after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Greta Thunberg-inspired movement Fridays for the Future called for global protests against the war, stating, “This is an eye-opening moment for humanity to see the world is aflame with new and old wars caused by fossil fuels.”

More than 100,000 mostly young people marched in Hamburg, Germany, and thousands protested in at least 60 other cities around the world. A tweet from the Sierra Leone chapter of Fridays for the Future read, “No more wars for resources we no longer need!”

But while youth climate protests have become a familiar part of the political landscape, what’s new is that their message may finally be catching on in the corridors of power. In the summer of 2021, the European Commission endorsed a plan, hailed as the European Green New Deal, to substantially decarbonize the EU’s energy sector by 2030. The strategy entails significantly upgrading energy efficiency and developing the full potential of Europe’s offshore wind energy, among other measures.

Sounds good. Let’s get started sometime soon.

Then the war broke out, and the fossil-fuel cudgel Russia holds over Europe, particularly Germany — while using revenues from same to finance its war machine and corrupt oligarchy — became a primary obstacle to Europe’s ability to respond. In particular, the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, just completed and poised to deepen Germany’s dependence on Russian gas, became a sticking point. Would Germany cancel the deal?

Germany did, of course, because the new, immediate emergency, the war, sprang up within the context of the ongoing emergency — climate change — and drastic measures had to be taken. Meanwhile, the E.U. has decided to supercharge its green energy transition, in what could be a harbinger of a fast-tracked Global Green Transformation. There will be setbacks, of course. Europe will still need some Russian gas this coming winter, but much less than it needs now, and even less after that.

And suddenly there is realistic hope that renewables could soon dominate the world’s energy sector — just in the nick of time at our ecological house.

Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics. Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.

