Your Ecological House: Give earth awareness for the holidays

"Give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime."
— Lao Tzu
All that holiday blear getting you down? Fretting that time will run out before you can find gifts of enduring value that fit your budget?
Here’s a suggestion: Give books that enhance their readers’ connection to the earth and understanding of its problems — and offer hope that those problems can be addressed. After all, it is the light of hope that we use to guide us through this season of darkness.
To write this column I made a list and divided it into four categories of what I call “eco books” — classic nature writings, holistic earth visions, exposés of the environmental crisis, and proposed environmental solutions. My list quickly grew to 29 volumes, far too many to comment on in this short column. So, by reluctantly eliminating many of my favorites, I selected the following outstanding titles.
Nature classics
• Ernest Callenbach, "Ecotopia" (fiction, 1975): This short, entertaining story of an “ecological republic” — consisting of Washington, Oregon and Northern California— that has broken away from the rest of the U.S. posits a society connected with nature. "Ecotopia" has sold almost 1 million copies and is still in print.
• "John Muir: Nature Writings" (Library of America edition; republished works): This handsome, affordable 888-page cloth-bound edition of Muir’s works includes the full text of "The Mountains of California" and numerous other essays about the experiences and thoughts of one of America’s greatest nature writers.
Holistic Earth visions
You have free articles remaining.
• Buckminster Fuller, "Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth" (extended essay, 1969): Fuller is the grandfather of the holistic approach to solving our environmental problems. If you haven’t read "Spaceship Earth," pick up a copy for yourself when you buy it for a gift.
• James Lovelock, "GAIA: A New Look at Life on Earth" (extended essay, 1979): The perfect complement to Fuller’s techy "Spaceship," GAIA explains that the biosphere is a single organism, complete with its own physiology and spiritual attributes. Essential reading for our times.
Environmental challenges
• Donella and Dennis Meadows and Jorgen Randers, "The Limits to Growth: The 30-Year Update" (book, 2004): Based on the original "Limits of Growth," their famous, pioneering 1974 report that showed how unending economic growth would lead to global environmental overshoot and collapse, these three MIT scientists have issued an updated, more urgent warning about our current environmental crisis.
• Elizabeth Kolbert, "The Sixth Extinction" (book, 2014): Kolbert, a staff science writer for The New Yorker, explains the dynamics of our current “extinction event” (the sixth in earth’s history) in clear, accessible terms. Although disturbing, this Pulitzer Prize winner ends on a hopeful note.
Environmental solutions
• Francis Lappé, "Diet for a Small Planet" (book, 1971): Lappé’s analysis of the effects of meat production and consumption on food availability started the movement toward “eco vegetarianism.” With three million copies sold, this environmental statement/vegetarian cookbook is as relevant today as it was in 1971.
• Tim Jackson, "Prosperity Without Growth" (book, 2017): Arguing, convincingly, that once our basic material requirements are met we can only be “prosperous” only by focusing on our social and spiritual needs, Jackson provides a clear rationale for limiting economic growth before it destroys the planet.
Although this list is woefully short, I believe reading any of these classics, can serve as a springboard to further explorations — which is the whole point of learning. Using my categories as keywords for an internet search will yield numerous meritorious titles.
How can you procure these gifts? This column’s date of publication leaves you time to obtain or order them from your local bookseller. So, whether you choose to give a new or a quality used copy, be sure to shop locally at your ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz is the author of the E-book "Your Ecological House," available at all major electronic book distributors.