Your Ecological House: Give earth awareness for the holidays

• Elizabeth Kolbert, "The Sixth Extinction" (book, 2014): Kolbert, a staff science writer for The New Yorker, explains the dynamics of our current “extinction event” (the sixth in earth’s history) in clear, accessible terms. Although disturbing, this Pulitzer Prize winner ends on a hopeful note.

Environmental solutions

• Francis Lappé, "Diet for a Small Planet" (book, 1971): Lappé’s analysis of the effects of meat production and consumption on food availability started the movement toward “eco vegetarianism.” With three million copies sold, this environmental statement/vegetarian cookbook is as relevant today as it was in 1971.

• Tim Jackson, "Prosperity Without Growth" (book, 2017): Arguing, convincingly, that once our basic material requirements are met we can only be “prosperous” only by focusing on our social and spiritual needs, Jackson provides a clear rationale for limiting economic growth before it destroys the planet.

Although this list is woefully short, I believe reading any of these classics, can serve as a springboard to further explorations — which is the whole point of learning. Using my categories as keywords for an internet search will yield numerous meritorious titles.

How can you procure these gifts? This column’s date of publication leaves you time to obtain or order them from your local bookseller. So, whether you choose to give a new or a quality used copy, be sure to shop locally at your ecological house.

Philip S. Wenz is the author of the E-book "Your Ecological House," available at all major electronic book distributors.

