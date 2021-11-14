Your Ecological House: Fight Climate Change on All Fronts

As I write this, the fate of the major federal climate mitigation/social spending legislation called the “Build Back Better” (BBB) act remains undecided. Commitments have been made to pass the bill, once budget officials verify its projected costs. We can hope that those pledges were made in good faith, and the bill will pass without significant modification. We should know soon.

However, as I pointed out in my last column, even if things go smoothly, important climate mitigation measures have already been dropped from the original BBB proposal. Key incentives, and disincentives, designed to induce the nation’s power producers to move quickly away from fossil fuels and toward alternative energy sources, were removed, along with other global heating mitigation provisions. But weakened as it is, the BBB still incorporates a good many positive measures, and, if passed, will be remembered as a landmark piece of climate legislation — the nation’s first major attempt at addressing climate change.

I concluded that column by urging people to continue fighting the political battles needed to take climate legislation to the next level, regaining what was lost in the first round of BBB negotiations and then pressing for even more ambitious climate measures. Fight by pressuring politicians directly with letters and phone calls and at town hall meetings, by educating, advocating, attending demonstrations and generally raising Cain.

But the political battle is just one of several fronts upon which the climate war must be waged. The climate crisis is ubiquitous, and must be addressed on many levels — personal, societal and economic — simultaneously. The good news is that while gaining political traction can feel slow, frustrating and taxing, the multi-faceted campaign needed to address the crisis gives each of us opportunities to work on any one of several aspects of the problem, or more than one, depending on our time, energy, expertise and interest.

In upcoming columns, we’ll explore some of these opportunities in detail. We’ll see how progress on climate issues can be made on several fronts, including at one’s home; working on divestment campaigns to curb institutional investment in fossil fuel extraction; investing in promising climate mitigation and resilience technologies; supporting atmospheric carbon capture and storage efforts, especially tree planting and soil remediation; advancing assorted educational efforts; and promoting climate justice by participating in or contributing to organizations working toward those goals.

Note that working “domestically” — from or on your home, from where your life is centered — tops the list of climate-action opportunities. During its first few years, from 2007 to 2012, this column focused almost entirely on low-tech “green” improvements, such as adding insulation and installing gray water recycling systems, that you could make to your house (thus, the column’s name: Your Ecological House). This approach to “environmentalism” was based on my supposition, which in retrospect was somewhat naïve, that if enough people made their homes and their lifestyles more environmentally friendly, saving the planet was on the horizon.

Then the Great Arctic Ice Melt occurred in the summer of 2012, and I realized that individual actions and incremental progress were insufficient to slow the advance of destructive climate change. If we are to survive, we need collective action — by governments, but also by groups of people — NGOs, youth movements and the like.

Yet if individuals are to participate in such collective actions, they must be strong and centered, or they risk burnout. Also, they must allow themselves some “wins,” because fighting the bigger political and institutional battles at times can, as previously noted, be, exhausting and depressing. So we’ll start, in our next column, by exploring the person/planet relationship at your ecological house.

Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics. Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.

