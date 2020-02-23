Your Ecological House: Feeling, surviving eco-despair

It was this floor, and the structure’s base walls, that were inundated with about two feet of saltwater in November’s flooding event, the worst in the city’s history. For context: St. Marks has been flooded six times in its thousand-year history. Four of those floods have come in the past five decades, two in the past two years.

Many factors contributed to the most recent flooding. Venice has been sinking between .04 and .08 inches per year; there was a full moon pulling an exceptionally high tide; strong southern winds pushed the Adriatic tides even higher. But the main factor is the climate induced sea-level rise that is affecting coastal cities everywhere.

All is not lost — yet. Saltwater attacks marble, so St. Marks and other Venetian landmarks that have sustained a combined billion euros in damage must be cleaned and restored quickly. Fortunately, hundreds of millions in donations have already been pledged by, of all people, some of the Russian oligarchs we’ve been hearing so much about.