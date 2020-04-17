Your Ecological House: Everyone should wear a mask

Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.
— President John F. Kennedy
What can you do for your family, friends, community and country during the coronavirus crisis? Stay home. Stay six feet or more away from others. And wear a mask whenever you’re in public.
“So, will wearing a mask protect me from the virus?” you ask.
Possibly. It can give you a limited degree of protection, depending on the type of mask. (All N-95 masks should be reserved for health care professionals. The filtering capacity of other masks varies, but none give complete protection.)
“Then why wear one?”
Because wearing a mask can keep you from unknowingly spreading the virus to others. And if we all wear masks, even simple face coverings improvised from T-shirts lined with paper towels, we could take a big step toward bringing the transmission of the virus to a halt.
Consider the dramatic differences in these April 5 COVID-19 death counts from cultures where mask wearing is common or ubiquitous and where it is not. Deaths in low-mask-wearing cultures: Italy, 15,887; Spain 12,418; USA, 9,325. Deaths in high-mask-wearing cultures: Taiwan, 5; South Korea, 183; Japan, 77. (Source [highly recommended]: Masks Save Lives, www.maskssavelives.org)
Noting these statistics, the Czech Republic on March 18 passed a law requiring everyone to wear a mask. As of April 5, the country of 10 million had recorded just 23 deaths from COVID-19, and had pretty much “flattened the curve” of new infections. The Czechs have in place the same stay-at-home, social distancing and personal hygiene rules that have been adopted by many American states. It’s wearing masks when in pubic that accounts for their greater success against the virus.
How does universal mask wearing save lives?
Many people — one of them could be you, or me — have the virus and don’t know it. They may show no symptoms, or, initially, show mild symptoms such as a cough that could be caused by a cold, seasonal allergies or COVID-19. If someone in that condition goes to, say, a grocery store — even if they manage to stay six feet apart from the other shoppers and checkout clerks — by coughing, yawning or just breathing they can spread the virus onto surfaces which others may touch.
Additionally, it is possible that, once exhaled, tiny virus-laden droplets can remain airborne for several hours, meaning that others can breathe in what the infected person has breathed out. (Whether such droplets can remain airborne is still being debated by experts — but we certainly don’t want to risk learning the answer the hard way.)
However, if you’re wearing a mask and you cough or exhale, as much as 90 to 100% of your expelled particles are caught in your own mask. If others wear masks, you will be protected from their exhalations and doubly protected because your own mask will filter out most of the negligible amount of moisture that escapes through their mask. The Czech coronavirus battle cry has become “MY MASK PROTECTS YOU; YOUR MASK PROTECTS ME.”
Common sense needs to apply to mask wearing, of course. Once you put your mask on, leave it on — and wash your hands and the mask in hot, soapy water when you take it off. If you use a coffee filter or a blue shop-grade paper towel (recommended) in combination with a cloth mask, dispose of the filter each time you remove your mask. Sick people who have trouble breathing and toddlers should not wear masks — and they should not be in public places where masks are needed.
There’s plenty of good information online about making and wearing masks. By informing ourselves, we can protect each other at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!