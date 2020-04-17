Your Ecological House: Everyone should wear a mask

Noting these statistics, the Czech Republic on March 18 passed a law requiring everyone to wear a mask. As of April 5, the country of 10 million had recorded just 23 deaths from COVID-19, and had pretty much “flattened the curve” of new infections. The Czechs have in place the same stay-at-home, social distancing and personal hygiene rules that have been adopted by many American states. It’s wearing masks when in pubic that accounts for their greater success against the virus.

How does universal mask wearing save lives?

Many people — one of them could be you, or me — have the virus and don’t know it. They may show no symptoms, or, initially, show mild symptoms such as a cough that could be caused by a cold, seasonal allergies or COVID-19. If someone in that condition goes to, say, a grocery store — even if they manage to stay six feet apart from the other shoppers and checkout clerks — by coughing, yawning or just breathing they can spread the virus onto surfaces which others may touch.

Additionally, it is possible that, once exhaled, tiny virus-laden droplets can remain airborne for several hours, meaning that others can breathe in what the infected person has breathed out. (Whether such droplets can remain airborne is still being debated by experts — but we certainly don’t want to risk learning the answer the hard way.)