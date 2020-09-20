Your Ecological House: Dystopia or “solartopia?”

Of course, these consequences of global heating are, well…global. Southern Japan battens down the hatches against typhoon Haishen. Bangladeshi flooding gets worse each year. This is our dystopic present-cum-future, with all the anticipated socioeconomic outcomes manifesting with each new calamity.

The nasty weather is the long-predicted result of mismanaging our solar-input/output filter. We’re trapping too much solar energy and cooking ourselves.

But we don’t have to. We could choose to have a different relationship with the sun. We could take a path that leads to a “solartopia,” where the energy needed to feed, clothe and house us and drive our economy is essentially free. All we have to do is harvest sunlight.

There are two aspects to this harvesting. One, if we consider humanity’s future energy needs, we’ll see that only the sun scales. Along with oil’s other drawbacks is the fact that the planet’s fossil fuel reserves can power modern civilization for only a few more decades. We have no choice but make the transition to unlimited solar energy, and the sooner we get serious about doing so, the easier that transition will be.