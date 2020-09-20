Your Ecological House: Dystopia or “solartopia?”

Here comes the sun…
— George Harrison
Ah, the U and the DYS. That is, our U-topic or DYS-topic future. What will it be? It seems the time has come to choose — and to act.
Our current path leads to Dystopia — a future for humanity and the planet that is bleak indeed.
On September 7, the temperature hit a record 121ºF in Los Angeles County, home to 10 million people and 491 species of birds. 121ºF.
Concurrent record heatwaves in Northern California spawned massive wildfires that smashed the states previous records for acres burned. (1.68 million in 2018 vs. 2.5 million in 2020…so far.)
Equally grim records are being set in Oregon where 300,000 acres had burned by September 10, easily surpassing the 2018 record of 254,000 acres. Several small communities have been reduced to ashes, and thousands of people have been forced to flee the fires.
Gazing helplessly at Oregon’s blackened skies reminded me of climate scientist Michael Mann’s remark that if you want to see climate change in action, look out your window.
Meanwhile, in late August The Washington Post reported, “Hurricane Laura slammed ashore in southwestern coastal Louisiana … with a ferocity that this region has never previously endured.” The category 4 storm packed 150 mph peak winds that pushed a 15-to-20-foot storm surge into Louisiana and Texas.
Of course, these consequences of global heating are, well…global. Southern Japan battens down the hatches against typhoon Haishen. Bangladeshi flooding gets worse each year. This is our dystopic present-cum-future, with all the anticipated socioeconomic outcomes manifesting with each new calamity.
The nasty weather is the long-predicted result of mismanaging our solar-input/output filter. We’re trapping too much solar energy and cooking ourselves.
But we don’t have to. We could choose to have a different relationship with the sun. We could take a path that leads to a “solartopia,” where the energy needed to feed, clothe and house us and drive our economy is essentially free. All we have to do is harvest sunlight.
There are two aspects to this harvesting. One, if we consider humanity’s future energy needs, we’ll see that only the sun scales. Along with oil’s other drawbacks is the fact that the planet’s fossil fuel reserves can power modern civilization for only a few more decades. We have no choice but make the transition to unlimited solar energy, and the sooner we get serious about doing so, the easier that transition will be.
Second, harvesting sunlight is easy — at least as easy as drilling holes in the ground and extracting oil which must be transported and processed before it can be used. While assorted vested interests want to make capturing, storing and distributing solar energy seem hard, it’s really quite straightforward and reliable.
Two issues are revisited ad nauseum by opponents of a solar future: storing the energy so it’s available 24/7/365 and rebuilding electric grids to accommodate new, more-widely-distributed energy sources.
The storage issue has been solved and, no, the solution doesn’t rely on expensive, high-tech batteries that require rare metals. Using arrays of mirrors, we can concentrate the sun’s rays and melt environmentally-harmless salts (Concentrated Solar Power, or CSP). When the sun goes down, the heat stored in those salts continues to drive turbines and provide electricity until the sun returns. CSP plants have been in operation around the world for more than a decade.
Rebuilding the grid to handle alternative energy is a long-overdue process that will create thousands of jobs and enhance national security.
We already know what a dystopic future looks like. In upcoming columns, we’ll take a look at what a solartopic future might look like at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!