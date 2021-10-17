Your Ecological House: Doing the math on climate costs

OK, fellow citizens: it’s time to play “Do the Math.”
Even casual followers of the news have heard that there’s a debate in Congress over the cost of a proposed social spending/climate remediation bill, the “Build Back Better Act.” The bill, as approved for markup (fleshing out) by both the Senate and the House, was initially valued at $3.5T, most of which, as part of the proposal, would be raised via increased taxes on corporations and wealthier individuals. The money would be spent over 10 years.
Now, let’s make a couple of assumptions, as we must in any mathematical simulation. First, let’s assume that the final iteration of the bill is cut to $2T, which seems to be what’s under discussion. Second, assume that 35% of that number is dedicated to climate spending — moving the electrical, transportation and other sectors toward net-zero emissions by 2050. That’s $700B, or $70B per year spent on climate mitigation and remediation. Third, suppose no new tax revenue is raised through the statute, so that $700B comes out of the Treasury’s coffers. (Note that even if there is no taxation in the bill proper, there will be increased revenue from taxes on the millions of public and private sector jobs the spending would create.)
Now, let’s look at the estimated cost of climate change in the coming decades — with “estimated” describing the principle caveat for any figures. Climate economic modeling, which expresses ranges of possible figures, is generally based on recent data projected into the future. In the case of climate problems, best- and worst-case scenarios are also dependent on assumptions about the amount of mitigation we invest in.
That is, if we do nothing to slow emissions, global heating and its related costs will increase more quickly. If we mitigate against it, we can slow it, significantly, and perhaps even begin to reverse it by mid-century or 2075.
Given those uncertainties, what is certain is that even with mitigation, climate change will have a profound effect on America’s and the world’s economy in the coming decades. In 2020, NOAA reports there were 22 weather/climate disasters that cost more than $1B each, totaling $95B in the U.S. alone. (So far this year, there have been 18 such events.) These events include hurricanes, severe storms (tornadoes, etc.), flooding, freezes, flash droughts and wildfires. The trend is rapidly accelerating. The 1980-90 period averaged five $1b events costing around $19B per year in the U.S. The worldwide cost of climate disasters in 2020 was $210B.
What are the projected costs of climate change? Let’s say we do nothing to rein it in, and the current numbers stay steady. Ten years of losses at today’s rate would cost us $950B by 2030, three times that by 2050. If the losses increase, as is widely modeled, those costs could easily be doubled by 2050.
What happens if we undertake the mitigations proposed in the Build Back Better bill? No one knows for sure, and the results could only be measured over decades. But if we were to succeed in cutting emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050 — the original intent of the legislation — we could probably cut the worst-case scenario’s numbers by 50 t0 75%. Meanwhile, for now, we should compare spending $70B per year on climate mitigation to $95B in predictable minimal climate losses.
We can make another comparison. The cost of our interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq combined totals around $4T. That averages $200B per year. You’ll have to decide whether it was worth it, compared to potentially spending $70B per year addressing climate change at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics. Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.