Your Ecological House: Development vs. the desert, 2021

“Gentlemen, you are piling up a heritage of conflict and litigation over water rights, for there is not sufficient water to supply the land." — John Wesley Powell, 1883
About 25 years ago, I walked out of the air-conditioned Sky Harbor Airport building in Phoenix, Arizona, took 10 steps, turned around and walked back in. I dragged my suitcase into the men’s room, pulled off the moderately dressy shirt and long pants I’d worn on the plane going there, and donned a T-shirt, shorts and flip flops before venturing outdoors again.
It was noon on a mid-June day, and it was already over 100º outside.
On my way to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation in suburban Scottsdale, where I had been invited to give a talk on “environmental architecture,” I drove for several miles along the edge of a two-block-wide golf course that wound through the city like a snake. Huge water sprinklers ran full blast along the entire length of the course, keeping its non-native grass a bright, shiny green.
Making my way into the suburbs, I passed row after row of small, single-family dwellings, each on its little square lot, most with lawns, while just a handful used native cacti for landscaping. Almost all the houses had dark, heat-absorbing roofs. Most had “swamp coolers,” air conditioners that evaporate water to cool, afffixed to their sides.
It was no secret then that Phoenix, in the heart of the driest area of the country, was overbuilt, overpopulated and overconsuming its water supply. Now it’s even more so. And now, of course, climate change is added to the mix.
Today’s problems started with infrastructure — too much of the wrong type — combined with poor planning and greed-driven real estate development.
The explorer and geographer John Wesley Powell, who “opened up the Southwest” as a result of his famous boat trip down the Colorado River in 1869, warned against overdevelopment. As an expert on the sparsely populated Southwest region, Powell in 1878 authored a major U.S. government study strongly recommending that farming be restricted to the 2º of the area situated near existing water sources. He also recommended that cattle be grazed only on large tracts of land, mining near rivers be prohibited, and policies be developed to deter excessive urban growth. Disregard this advice at your peril, the report concluded: Arid regions are unforgiving.
Powell was almost universally ignored. The U.S. Congress opened up the region: settlers flooded in, diverting water for agriculture and development; railroads pushed through; boom-and-bust mining towns and permanent cities sprang up.
The country ignored another warning in the late 1920s when a massive die-off of livestock caused by overgrazing hit southern Arizona. But development continued apace, and in the 1930s Hoover Dam impounded Lake Mead, giving birth to modern Las Vegas and accelerating growth in the whole region. Since the year 2,000, Phoenix alone has grown 26%, pushing the metro area’s population to five million and counting.
But now the region has been stricken by a mega-drought, its worst in 1200 years. The Colorado River, which provides water for 40 million people in seven states, is drying up as global heating reduces the Rocky Mountain snowpacks that feed it. Lake Mead’s reservoir is only 30 percent full, down 140 feet from its optimum level. If it gets much lower, it will no longer run the electrical turbines that light up Las Vegas, never mind irrigate fields and water livestock.
And they’re still golfing in Phoenix.
So we must ask, as we will in our next column, whether any amount of new infrastructure spending can save the good citizens of the Southwest from themselves.
This column is part of an ongoing series on rebuilding America’s infrastructure. To read previous articles in the series, visit www.gazettetimes.com, search keyword “Wenz.”
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).