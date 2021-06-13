Your Ecological House: Denial and the price of real estate

The thinking, it seems, was that talk of sea-level rise, persistent and often dangerous flooding and so on would hurt real estate values. Whether those governing Florida really believed that climate change wasn’t a problem, or just said so in order to attract certain types of supporters or campaign donors, remains unclear.

In a way, Florida’s policy of climate-change denial was successful. People kept moving into the state, especially its crowded metropolitan areas; investors backed more and more waterfront high-rises; property values skyrocketed.

Meanwhile, the laws of physics continued to operate, and in 2017 Miami narrowly dodged a bullet in the form of category-five Hurricane Irma, which bypassed Miami but devastated the Florida Keys and caused considerable damage around the state. One result of that event was the mandate for the Army Corps of Engineers to propose solutions to Miami’s vulnerability to floods. They came up with their massive sea wall.

Interestingly, the Corps’ proposal has been criticized by both development boosters and environmentalists. The real-estate industry sees the wall as an ugly intrusion into Miami’s waterfront that will devalue property.