Your Ecological House: Climate lessons from the pandemic

One thing we’ve learned is that we don’t necessarily need to jam our roadways with millions of back-to-back, crawling cars during our morning and evening commutes. We can telecommute; work from home.

The extent to which we’ve been working from home during the pandemic is perhaps unsustainable — and unnecessary once we revolutionize our transportation systems to run almost entirely on electricity. But every little bit counts toward the total transformation of the energy sector, so let’s consider some of the benefits of telecommuting.

The most clear-cut benefit is fewer cars on the road. That is particularly important in the early stages of the transition to electric vehicles. If, as we get the economy up and running in a year or so, we go right back to commuting as usual in our fossil-fuel cars, we will quickly lose even the marginal benefit of the pandemic emissions reductions. But what a great many people, companies and institutions have learned is that we don’t need to return to commuting, or nearly as much commuting, to return to prosperity.