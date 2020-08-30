Your Ecological House: California’s endless inferno

The main difference between the 2020 fire outbreaks and of those of recent years is that today’s are far more widespread, and are likely to result in far more destruction. In 2019, 7,860 California wildfires — many small and readily contained — burned a total of 289,283 acres. By this time last year, 56,000 of those acres were lost. So far in 2020, 7,000 fires — 625 of them active as I write this — have burned more than 1.4 million acres. That puts the current conflagrations on a pace to easily surpass the 1.67 million acres burned in the all-time wildfire record year 0f 2018.

Another dissimilarity between the past and present fire seasons is the proximal cause of the fires. Whereas most of the recent years’ fires were started by human activity — sparks thrown from a recreational vehicle’s burning wheel, arcs from failing transmission lines and so on — most of this year’s fires have “natural causes” — namely hundreds of dry lightning strikes.

I put “natural causes” in quotes because dry lightning has been rather rare in California — until the recent onset of global heating. Excited Northern California residents were out with their cameras recording the dry lightning storms a couple of weeks ago. A few days later, small lightning-sparked fires melded into huge “lightning complex” fires across the region.