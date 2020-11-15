Your Ecological House: A climate of disease

Additionally, global heating is beginning to increase the amount of ground-level ozone, a key component of smog that is associated with a variety of health problems such as diminished lung function and severe asthma attacks. According to the CDC, “Factors that affect ozone formation include heat, concentrations of precursor chemicals, and methane emissions. Particulate matter concentrations are affected by wildfire emissions and air stagnation episodes, among other factors.”

So far, a direct correlation between compromised lung function and susceptibility to a novel lung disease such as COVID-19 has not been confirmed. However, it seems plausible that the relatively high incident of COVID deaths in the elderly, who generally have weaker lungs and weaker immune systems, could indicate such a susceptibility.

Would weakened lungs increase COVID death rates among younger people as well? Do we want to find out?

To complicate matters, the relationship between warming and the spread of disease is not always readily apparent. While in general increased temperatures means habitat expansion for insects and other pathogen-bearing organisms, the exact locality and true extent of the threat depends on the species involved and conditions in their new location.