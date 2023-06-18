I confess, I am a street walker. Not a streetwalker. A street walker.

Hardly a day goes by that I don’t take a walk on the streets of Corvallis.

According to my phone, and we all know how reliable our phones are, I walk from 2 to 4 miles nearly every day. Some days, I will have a friend join me, and we solve all the world’s problems without even noticing the miles going by.

Most days I just take off and walk alone. Sometimes I will feel the urge and take a second walk later in the day.

Many of my walks involve getting up hills and then finding my way back down again.

And on almost all of my walks, I avoid sidewalks. I tell people that I am a “street walker.” I avoid sidewalks as much as I possibly can.

I took up street walking after a couple of stumbles on uneven sidewalks.

It is amazing to me how many of our sidewalks are tipped, broken or sunken, or have any other manner of tripping hazards for people who like to walk.

I’ve heard stories from friends who have tripped and even tumbled. And once I came upon a woman who had stumbled on a sidewalk and needed an ambulance to transport her to the hospital.

So, as I said, I have become a street walker, and I am proud of it.

Being a street walker has hazards of its own. There are cars, delivery trucks, mail vans, scooters, and bikers or other walkers whose eyes are on their text messages.

Walking on a sidewalk is done with the assumption that it is safer than walking in the street. So if you are walking in the street, you need to be highly attuned to what is happening on the pavement you are occupying.

I have been a street walker for many years. I have not tripped or fallen even once on my adventures on the streets. I use my eyes and ears and brain to keep myself informed about what is happening in my square yard.

I know what is coming down the street in front of me and behind me, and I quickly move out of the way when I am sharing the space with vehicles of all sorts, and other street walkers.

Rarely do I walk after dark, but when I do, I am hypersensitive to what I hear and see. I wear something that is visible or reflective and still avoid sidewalks whenever possible.

I am sure many of you are balking at walking on the streets. I know it sounds shocking, but listen to my talking (or writing, as the case may be).

It takes diligence to walk in the street, but no more so than you need to walk on our cracked, broken, tipped, or wonky sidewalks that we assume — at our own peril — are flat and smooth.

Regardless, wherever you choose to walk, please pay close attention, and pick up your feet!