Twice I have been to France, and twice I learned a valuable lesson.

My first run-in was with a baker across the street from my hotel. She was totally disgusted that an American would dare come into her bakery and request “deux croissants” for her breakfast.

I even began with “bonjour, madame” before I requested my croissant.

She frowned a disgusted frown, shook open a bag, threw the deux croissants into the bag and roughly tossed it across the counter.

She did not even reach out her hand for my euros. I placed them on the counter and she put my change where I had to reach over and slide the coins into my other hand. I ended with a smile and a “merci.”

The dilemma the next morning was whether to return to the shop across the street from my hotel or go wandering around to find a different bakery.

I decided to ratchet up my stubbornness and return to the rude baker.

Day 2 was no different, except that her eyebrows rose quite high as she saw me reenter her shop with a big smile on my face and a friendly “bonjour, madame.”

She frowned a disgusted frown, shook open a bag, threw deux croissants into the bag and tossed it across the counter. This time she crossed her arms as I slid my exact change to her side of the counter.

I’m sure her practice generally kept Americans out of her shop.

I left her with a smile and a “merci.”

Day 3 I actually decided this was a bit of fun.

I walked into her bakery with a big smile on my face and immediately noted a bit of a cheery tweak on one corner of her frowning lips.

I cheerfully said, “Bonjour, madame.” She replied with a chuckle and a warm “Bonjour.” We had a bit of a laugh and she gently placed my croissants into a bag and wished me a good day.

I returned to her bakery every day for a week, and another week when I returned from a trip to Greece.

She always lit up when I walked in, and she enjoyed the sharing of my travel stories. On my last day in Paris, she came around from behind her counter, gave me a warm Parisian hug and urged me to return.

A person can always reply in kind to poor behavior, which never solves the problem. They can also swear never to return to the site of the poor behavior. But again, it does not solve the problem.

I found that not acknowledging the problem and not responding with my own poor behavior usually solves the problem and leaves us both with fond memories.

Next month: Lesson 2