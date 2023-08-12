In my driveway is a 1968 Toyota pickup.

It has been on its side more than once, and came to me when my son asked if I wanted his old beater.

I jumped at the chance, and it has lived in my driveway for years. Mostly, it just sits there with the battery cable disengaged to keep the battery healthy.

It doesn’t get used much, but it is handy when I need a load of dirt or have something to deliver to the dump.

That might be all I’d have to say about my old truck if it didn’t have a clutch.

It turns out that old truck has brought a ton of fun into my life. Besides delivering dirt, I use it to teach people how to drive a stick shift.

In my family there was Mom, Dad, my brother and me. We each had our own ’55 Chevy. Each was endowed with a clutch, and we each had to learn how to manage that clutch before we were given ownership of our very own Chevy.

My dad took me for my first driving lesson in what would become my ’55 Chevy Delray, a very rare, two-door version.

I had been studying the clutch as my parents drove me around town, and I thought I completely understood it. I managed to get down the alley with very little chugging.

Unfortunately, because my parents made driving look like it was easy as pie, my overconfidence and heavy foot sent me right into a neighbor’s yard, with Dad on the floor applying the brake with both hands.

That was the end of that day’s driving lesson!

He kicked me out of the car and I walked back down the alley, sobbing like a baby.

It took a couple of days before he was willing to put me behind the wheel again.

I humbly learned the nuances of clutching and have shared the lessons I learned with my sons, grandkids and friends.

A month or so ago, I spotted a car at a neighborhood stop sign. The driver seemed stuck. As I walked by the car, he tried again, and I knew exactly what the problem was.

I walked over and shared my love of teaching people to use a stick shift.

He was skeptical that this old lady could be of any help.

I told him it is pretty easy actually. But you have to learn the most important rule: The left leg is in charge! (Notice the exclamation mark?)

He was on a slight incline, and his right foot held the car with the brake.

The left leg, on the clutch, had to find the exact spot to move the car.

He killed it several times, and then got it. I made him do it several times, then sent him off.

Recently, I spotted him managing a stop sign with finesse!

I cheered!