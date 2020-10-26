To Your Good Health: You can get all the collagen you need from your diet

ANSWER: Local reactions to vaccines are not uncommon and usually are not dangerous. Being unable to lift your arm for several days is worse than the usual, so I understand why your doctor is concerned. However, you have a point about a possible family susceptibility to pneumonia and an understandable natural desire to get as much protection as you can.

There are many types of pneumonia, and the vaccines protect only against the most common one, Streptococcus pneumoniae, also called pneumococcus.

As always, you must look at the risks and benefits of the procedure, and make a decision on the balance. The risk is of another local reaction. I think this risk is less than you may think, because the new vaccine (the two-dose 13 valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Prevnar) is considerably different from the old one-dose 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine, Pneumovax. They stimulate the immune system in different ways, and you may not have the same kind of strong local reaction.

I would also be cautious that the person injecting the vaccine use an appropriate size needle and inject to the proper depth. A needle in the wrong spot or inserted too deeply can inject the vaccine into a bursa of the shoulder, causing shoulder injury related to vaccine administration (SIRVA), which is often not recognized.

Go back to your regular doctor and, if you decide so, say you are willing to take the risk of a local reaction. Certainly, if you develop a bad reaction to the first shot, you should not take the second.

