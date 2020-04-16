To Your Good Health: Woman still feeling palpitations after clean bill of heart health

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 62-year-old woman who has dealt with heart palpitations for many years. I have seen a cardiologist, and after many tests — including a heart catheterization after a false positive on my stress test — he has determined that I have a strong heart with no problems. I have told him repeatedly about the episodes I have where I can feel the irregular beats and almost completely pass out, but he insists everything is fine. After research, I asked him about a vagus nerve connection and his response is that he has heard from many patients that the episodes are frightening, but he is not concerned. Research says that taking a magnesium supplement can help palpitations. Can I begin taking magnesium to see if it will help? Can you get too much magnesium? If you have ever experienced these episodes, you would know how frightening each one is. Please help! — R.W.