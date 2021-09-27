To Your Good Health: Wine is not a health food

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have read about the benefits of having a glass of wine per day for women, or two glasses for men. Can you please tell me how your health will be affected if you have more? My husband often drinks a bottle of wine a night, and if we go out he will have cocktails as well. — Anon.

ANSWER: I wish nobody had ever said that a glass of wine a day is healthy. It may be true, but experts disagree.

It is true that people who drink moderately, at or below the one or two drinks level you reference, have decreased risk for some conditions compared with nondrinkers. This includes coronary artery disease, the kind of heart disease that leads to heart attacks. But it's not clear that it is the wine that is doing it. It could be that moderate drinkers have other good health behavior responsible for the better outcomes seen. The definitive study, a blinded, randomized, controlled trial, can't be done. Too many people with problem drinking justify their behavior by saying small amounts of alcohol are beneficial.