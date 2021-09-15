To Your Good Health: Where do COVID variants come from?

Reducing overall infections is critical to reduce the likelihood of a more dangerous variant. Universal vaccination is the best way of achieving that. Masks and other measures reduce spread.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My family want me to get the COVID shot. I am very afraid because I am an old lady. I just had my 99th birthday. I am in good health most of the time. I am just afraid I am too old. I haven't seen anyone over 75 get the vaccine. Could you tell me what to do? — L.M.

ANSWER: Congratulations on your birthday.

I can't tell you what to do. I don't even tell my patients what to do. I give them (and you) advice, delivered more or less strongly based on my understanding of their conditions and circumstances, and the quality of the medical evidence.

What I can tell you for sure is that many people have gotten vaccinated at a very great age. Over 200 people verifiably over the age of 105 have been vaccinated, so I'm afraid you won't be in any record books. However, there is a great deal of experience in people as old as you are getting the vaccine. Because COVID-19 is so dangerous to our oldest citizens, it is particularly important to get the vaccine. There are risks to the vaccine, but these are generally small compared with the benefit of being protected against COVID-19.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0