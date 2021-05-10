To Your Good Health: When records and patient memory differ, it's best to revaccinate

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female. I am current on all vaccines, but I do have a question about the pneumococcal vaccine.

My current physician recommends that I get one. I thought that I had gotten that vaccine a few years ago from my physician who retired. We are unable to find in my medical file that it was given. That was also a time when they were switching to all computer access charting. I also got no confirmation from the pharmacy that sometimes gives my vaccines.

My physician recommends I get another one since we have no record or proof of it being administered. Is it safe to get it again if I have had it? I am willing to do so, but I'd like a second opinion. I just completed my Moderna COVID-19 series, so I would get the pneumococcal vaccine in three months. — V.W.

ANSWER: There are two kinds of pneumococcal vaccines. These protect against pneumonia and other serious diseases, such as meningitis and bacteremia, from the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae, also called pneumococcus. They are sometimes referred to as pneumonia vaccines, but pneumococcal vaccine is more correct.