To Your Good Health: When and how long to treat a tick bite to prevent Lyme disease

In areas of the country with lower rates of Lyme disease, prophylaxis (treatment to prevent disease) will be of less benefit. However, it is my experience that many people are willing to take the medication. Its expense is low, and the side effects are usually mild (occasionally nausea or even vomiting).

It can be hard to spot a nymph Ixodes tick. They are small, about the size of a poppy seed. Most often, the bites that lead to Lyme disease are undiscovered, and the tick falls off after four to five days. A good strategy for prevention is a careful tick check after possible exposure (hikes or even gardening in areas with deer). Removal of ticks within 24 hours is very effective, and since there's no medication, there are no medication side effects.

A new Lyme disease vaccine is in clinical trials.

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column on weight-bearing exercise for osteoporosis, you do not address that the writer's exercise is primarily on an elliptical machine, which does not provide impact. Please address weight-bearing exercise with and without impact as it relates to osteoporosis. It is my understanding that cycling, swimming, elliptical, etc. offer less benefit due to lack of impact. — S.L.