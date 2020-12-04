To Your Good Health: What's the optimal blood pressure level?

Given those caveats, I try to bring the blood pressure down to below 130 if the side effects from medicines are not too bad and the blood testing is OK. If a person's systolic blood pressure is between 120 and 130, I will not usually add additional medications.

DEAR DR. ROACH: What can I do to stay healthy in prison? We don't really get a good choice of food, but I try to eat as healthy as possible. My stress level is kind of high due to being on lockdown. I exercise five times a day. — A.M.W.

ANSWER: Trying to stay healthy when you have limited choices is a problem faced not only by people who are incarcerated, but also people in nursing homes and even those who rely on others a great deal, especially for their food.

You've identified three major factors that affect health: diet, exercise and stress. While I understand you have to choose from limited options, a simple rule of more vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains and fish is better. Less processed meat and less sodium are best if possible. I just don't know how much control you have.