To Your Good Health: What's the difference between probiotics and prebiotics?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male in decent health. I have osteoporosis of the spine and three fractured vertebrae. I have on and off back pain but consider myself fortunate to be able to walk and move as much as I do. Exercise is a regular daily thing in my life. One year ago, I was unable to walk at all because my pain was unceasing.

I have studied all the types of osteoporosis treatments. There is quite a range but no cure for the problem. The side effects of treatment force a huge number of people to stop taking them. No one will recommend a particular treatment for me. I take the recommended dose of vitamin D and calcium supplement, but I am reluctant to start any chemical treatment. Am I being foolish to wait? — G.W.

ANSWER: With a history of three fractures, it's not wise to refuse therapy beyond vitamin D and calcium. The next fracture could be even worse than the three you have had before. Vertebral fractures are usually painful and can lead to compression of the nerves to the body, with complications of worse pain, weakness and numbness. Worse yet, a hip fracture is a devastating injury, usually necessitating major surgery and always with significant risks.