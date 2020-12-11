To Your Good Health: What's the best cuff for an accurate blood pressure reading?

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently had a column about a person who measured his blood pressure several times a day. You also recommend home blood pressure cuffs. I have a question about the accuracy of blood pressure cuffs.

I am a 70-year-old male in good general health. The only medication I take is rosuvastatin 10 mg. Recently my blood pressure was taken at my orthopedic doctor's office, using a wrist cuff. The pressure reading was 154. I told the nurse that my blood pressure has never been that high, but that is what she wrote down. I immediately went to my local pharmacy and used their bicep cuff machine, and it read 130. Before that episode, at another doctor's office my blood pressure was taken with a wrist cuff. The nurse saw the reading of nearly 160, looked at me and said, "That can't be right." She went back to the manual method with a stethoscope, and read 130. For my yearly physical, my doctor used a bicep cuff, and it read 128.

It appears to me that the bicep cuff matches the manual method, but the wrist cuff reads considerably higher. When I related my experience with the wrist cuffs to my doctor, he said wrist cuffs are not accurate, especially for older people. What cuff do you recommend for home use? — D.S.