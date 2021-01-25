To Your Good Health: What's best for arthritis: elliptical or treadmill?

Elliptical machines put less impact pressure on the joint and will be better tolerated by people with more-advanced arthritis. Pools provide the most support for your joints. However, you can do whatever exercise feels best to you. Both treadmills and elliptical machines are an investment (so is a gym membership, once the pandemic is under control), but brisk walking is cheap and effective.

DEAR DR. ROACH: In regard to your recent column on COVID-19 exposure, though it may seem logical to advise the person to avoid playing tennis that night with a contact of a COVID case, the person who was the contact was described as having "not seen his son for at least one week before the diagnosis." In fact, the recommended look-back time for defining "contact" is 48 hours before the onset of symptoms or before a positive sample was collected in someone who is asymptomatic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a "close contact" is "someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated."