To Your Good Health: What's causing double vision on downward glance?

DEAR DR. ROACH: For two weeks, I have had double vision when I look down to the lower side. Each eye is individually normal, but I have double vision when using both eyes. An MRI was done by my doctor and was normal. Now my doctor suspects myasthenia gravis.

Please let me know whether it is curable or for life. Is treatment available? — P.K.S.

ANSWER: My textbook lists over 70 causes of double vision on downward gaze. Many of these would cause an MRI result to be abnormal, but not all. Myasthenia gravis, a disease of the specific spot where the nerves interact with muscles (called the acetylcholine receptor), is a common cause of double vision in this situation. Your doctor will likely test you for antibodies to the acetylcholine receptor (or other closely related structures). The diagnosis may be confirmed by an electrodiagnostic study, which evaluates the function of the nerve/muscle junction.

If you do have myasthenia gravis, there are three kinds of treatments: symptomatic medical treatments, immunosuppression and surgery.