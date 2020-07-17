To Your Good Health: What pitfalls occur when upgrading a bipolar drug?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent response to a man having withdrawal issues from short-term Paxil use. Could you take a shot at a bigger, yet related problem I have? I have been on 9 mg bromazepam daily for over 40 years. I am now 75. My diagnosis was manic depressive, which is now, I believe, bipolar, as well as an anxiety disorder.

About 10 years ago, my doctor was considering if I could change to a more "modern" medication, as mine was by then known to speed mental decline. His concern was that the mental deterioration normally expected with aging was going to be accelerated with this medication, especially once I was over 70.

I moved across the country. I talked to my new doctor, but never addressed the problem. Ten years later, I am age 75, and I feel my focus, memory and concentration are on that downward slope. I have some medical issues, but nothing that I anticipate will kill me soon. Would you even consider trying to make a medication change considering my age? — I.S.