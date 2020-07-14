To Your Good Health: What kind of doctor gives a bursitis injection?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with bursitis on my left hip, and my pain management doctor says she can give me an injection to help. I had one last year by an orthopedist. The pain management nurse recommends my orthopedist do it because they use X-ray to guide the injection. But if X-rays don't show tissue, how is that useful? Should I have an MRI to determine where things really are amiss? — E.L.A.

ANSWER: The diagnosis of "bursitis" of the hip is usually made by a person's medical history and a physical exam. The greater trochanteric bursa is located directly on top of the "point" of the hip, but the current understanding of this common problem is that it's more likely related to the tendons that run over the area (especially the gluteus minimus and medius) than to the actual bursa. The bursa is a structure that provides lubrication to the area. Injection of steroid into the area is a common and usually effective treatment.

The injection can be done "blind," with no imaging to guide the doctor, but is often done with the assistance of ultrasound or X-ray. Ultrasound is preferred since it can be done much more easily and portably. The handheld portable ultrasound is poised to revolutionize many aspects of diagnosis and bedside procedures.