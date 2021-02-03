To Your Good Health: What is proper treatment for mild case of COVID-19?

While there are established and emerging treatments for people hospitalized with COVID-19, there are few options for treatment beyond support for people with milder disease managed at home. One new treatment that was approved is called bamlanivimab. It is reserved for people with the risk conditions above and has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization. However, there is just not a lot of the drug available at the time of this writing, and most people with milder disease will not receive specific treatment. New treatments are being made available quickly, and it is possible something new will be available even before this is published.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes when we wake up in the morning, when most of them occur. Since I started taking my medicine at night, my readings have been wonderful — for example, 117/70 at the doc's office! To my surprise, my heart doctor told me to return to taking my meds in the morning because she doesn't agree with the new suggestions. What is your opinion? — Anon.

ANSWER: A study from Spain in 2019 showed a surprisingly large benefit to taking blood pressure medications at night. People who did had a lower risk of heart attack and stroke. The difference was so large that some experts have difficulty believing how important the time of day was. While waiting for confirmation, however, I have told my patients to take all blood pressure medication at night; however, some people find taking a diuretic ("water pill") at nighttime problematic.

