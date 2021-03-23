To Your Good Health: What activities are OK after getting COVID vaccine?

For yourself, your family, and others, it's best to avoid places of risk until the pandemic is under better control. At the time I write this, most of North America is a high-risk zone.

DEAR DR. ROACH: What can you tell me about ganglion block? My mother is 71 and has peripheral nerve damage from chemotherapy about 15 years ago. She is wondering if this type of nerve block would be appropriate for the pain she's experiencing in her feet. The gabapentin she takes is not working the way it used to, and she is worried about the increasing dose and frequency needed to handle the pain. She was started on pregabalin and that seems to be working better. — A.A.

ANSWER: Neuropathy, a general term meaning "symptoms due to nerve damage," is very common and highly variable. There are many causes, such as diabetes and nerve compression, but some chemotherapeutic agents — for example, platinum-based drugs — are common causes of pain caused by damage to the nerve.

Oral medications like gabapentin (Neurontin) are the first-line treatment, but their use can be limited by side effects, or they just may not be effective. Blocking the nerve transmission of pain by injecting medication at a junction of nerves — the celiac plexus, stellate ganglion or lumbar sympathetic plexus — is an alternative to medication therapy. It has been used for cancer pain, diabetic neuropathy and other neuropathies. For most conditions, it is only considered if other treatments have not worked, as the duration of pain relief is variable (weeks to years), and a new pain, called "deafferentation pain" may develop as a complication. In your mother's case, I would suggest that since the pregabalin seems to be working, she give that a good try before considering a nerve block.

