To Your Good Health: Wellness visits don't double as regular checkups

Some physicians will, in addition to the wellness visit, also do a brief regular visit, such as monitoring and discussing blood pressure. In that case, an additional charge for a "problem-based visit" is allowed. It is neither illegal nor unethical to bill the insurance for both types of services if both are provided. That's what your physician has done, assuming he did the wellness visit appropriately. However, discussion with my colleagues has shown me that many will NOT bill the insurance for the problem-based part of the visit, as many of their patients don't understand this issue and the doctors don't want to upset their patients. It sounds like your wife's doctor is in that camp.

People without your excellent insurance have to pay a much larger fee, and I can understand why they might be upset, as the nature of the annual wellness visit is often not well explained.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Several different religions use a single cup during communion that is shared by the members of the congregation. The cup is just lightly wiped off between each person's communion. Isn't this an almost certain way to spread germs, especially during the cold and flu season? I'm surprised that this practice is still used. — S.J.