To Your Good Health: Weight loss is best for fatty liver

For people who have fatty liver without diabetes, the use of vitamin E appears to be of modest benefit, although there are conflicting data. Vitamin E should not be used in people with diabetes for the treatment of fatty liver. Most experts will not use vitamin E in men with a personal history or strong family history of prostate cancer, since a large trial showed vitamin E increased the risk of prostate cancer about 17%.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your response to the guy with itching ears in a recent column.

I have that problem from wearing hearing aids. The itching is near the surface. I asked a pharmacist what to use, and he recommended 1% hydrocortisone on a cotton swab. This solved my problem, and I have used it for years. — D.C.

ANSWER: I appreciate your writing. Hydrocortisone is an effective but nonspecific treatment for itching on the skin. In the case of hearing aids, it may be that your skin is having a slight reaction to the material of the hearing aid.

Many people get itching ears without hearing aids. In this case, occasionally treating the symptoms with hydrocortisone is reasonable. If it doesn't work, the ear canal needs an exam. Eczema is a common problem in the ear canal.

I am also cautious about using cotton swabs in the ears. For applying medicine near the outside of the canal, a swab should be safe, but you should be very careful with any instrument inserted into the ear, as careless swabbing can perforate the eardrum.

