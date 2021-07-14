To Your Good Health: Violent nighttime movement likely REM sleep disorder

The situation is that at night, after we have been asleep for a little while, he begins to move around in bed. Sometimes he is kicking, sometimes it seems he is running and sometimes I will wake to find he has hit me with his fist or is about to. Lately, he will actually travel over the bed (while sleeping) to bring his ankle down on my ankle hard, like hitting me with an ax. This is not his personality — he is not abusive; he is kind and gentle and beloved by everyone. He is so apologetic in the morning and tells me he was not running from me or hitting me and sometimes does not remember what he might have been dreaming. He is not a veteran and does not have PTSD.