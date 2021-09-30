To Your Good Health: Viagra and any form of nitroglycerine do not mix!

Initial treatment of LPR should be behavioral: avoiding triggers (like alcohol or chocolate); eating smaller meals; and allowing several hours between eating and exercise or sleep. For people who do not respond, anti-acid medicines are tried.

Omeprazole and other proton pump inhibitors effectively stop acid production in the stomach. Famotidine (Pepcid) and other H2 blockers reduce acid secretion incompletely. While neither of these stops the stomach contents from backing up, the damage to the tissues is much less and symptoms are decreased when there is less (or no) acid in the backed-up liquid. Another option is a medicine like Gaviscon Advance, which forms a mechanical blockage to reflux.

Treatment to stop reflux, such as surgery, has been tried in people who did not respond to antacid medications. Unfortunately, only 10% of the group who received surgery had relief of symptoms.

DEAR DR. ROACH: During heat waves, is there an ideal indoor temperature for elderly people and people with heart conditions? I have a disabled brother with heart conditions, and for some reason he seems immune to the heat and doesn't turn on the AC. His caregivers sometimes find him sitting in a room that's 90 F! I would like to give instructions to his caregivers for setting the thermostat to a safe level. — L.C.

ANSWER: The most comfortable indoor temperature varies greatly among individuals. The highest temperature that is safe for a population also varies, based on the area of the world and the temperatures people are used to. In Mediterranean countries, indoor temperatures up to 84 F (29 C) do not increase medical risk, whereas in northern continental cities, a maximum safe temperature of 74 F (23 C) has been identified by the World Health Organization. Most people feel most comfortable with indoor temperatures between 68 and 74 F (20-23 C). Humidity, air movement with wind or fans, and a person's medical condition — thyroid disease in particular really changes a person's temperature regulation — all have a role, so I can't give you a single number that is right for everyone. I agree that 90 degrees (32 C) is too hot.

