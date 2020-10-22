To Your Good Health: Vaccines must be held to the highest standards of safety

I am unaware of any vaccine that has the kind of record that would allow me to take or recommend it outside a clinical trial. While it is possible that such evidence will become available in the future, as of this writing I cannot recommend a coronavirus vaccine.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know why my vitamin D level is low and I have sarcoidosis of the skin from tattoos. — Y.M.

ANSWER: Sarcoidosis is a difficult disease to explain, since nobody really knows what causes it. It can affect every organ in the body — but especially the lungs and eyes — and can sometimes mysteriously disappear. The characteristic cell of sarcoid is the multinucleate giant cell, causing a granuloma, which is a collection of immune cells.

Tattoos can be affected by sarcoid, and occasionally are the first place that sarcoid starts. Red tattoo dye appears to be the most common trigger. Some people with tattoo sarcoid will then go on to develop lung or other body system sarcoid.

The relationship between vitamin D and sarcoid is complicated. The granuloma of sarcoid is capable of making the active form of vitamin D, calcitriol. This can raise blood calcium levels, which in turns shuts off production of vitamin D. The usual vitamin D level in the blood will then appear to be low when in fact the person has high levels of active vitamin D. Giving high doses of extra vitamin D can make the high calcium level worse. Routine levels of vitamin D are not harmful.

