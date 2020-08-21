To Your Good Health: Vaccines are OK for those who have had polio

It is too early to speculate on a coronavirus vaccine. Although many groups are working on a vaccine, efficacy and safety testing is extensive before a vaccine is approved and the process must not be rushed. However, I doubt that a history of polio will prevent you or the many other polio survivors from getting the vaccine when one is approved.

There are many places for you to get more information: Post-polio.org is one I often use. It has reliable information from experts, which is increasingly important as the number of physicians who have taken care of polio survivors decreases.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Will you please explain how a person who is not sick, or has no symptoms, tests positive for COVID-19? How do doctors know he has it? The symptoms they tell us are the same symptoms we knew made us sick when we were young. Our mother put us to bed, gave us some medicine, and we were good to go in a couple of days. Don't we carry a lot of germs? — L.J.T.

ANSWER: The majority of COVID-19 infections have minimal or no symptoms. People without symptoms may be tested due to concerns about exposure or as part of a program to identify the prevalence in the population. The test is specific for the genetic material of the virus.