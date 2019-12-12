To Your Good Health: Vaccines and chemo can mix — on a case by case basis

The oral polio vaccine should not be given, but the inactivated polio vaccine injection is safe. Only the safe IPV has been used in North America for decades.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The rotavirus vaccine is also live, but transmission to contacts has not been demonstrated, so expert groups recommend giving this vaccine as well to household contacts of people with cancer (rotavirus vaccine is normally given at 2, 4 and sometimes 6 months of age).

Of course, guidelines never take the place of specific advice given by a person's doctor, who knows their health condition.

I hope your sister does well with her chemotherapy. Dealing with breast cancer while being responsible for a small child must be an incredible challenge.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Several people have insisted to me that drinking carbonated soda, especially caffeinated soda, causes osteoporosis because it robs your bones of calcium. Is this actually true, and if so, where are the studies that show this? I have tried to research this online without success. — P.L.P.

ANSWER: Two studies help answer this question. The first short study from 2005 showed that drinking carbonated water did not affect bone turnover.