To Your Good Health: Urine sample every visit? No, thanks!

DEAR DR. ROACH: My urologist's receptionist asks every person to leave a urine sample for testing. They ask without knowing the reason for the visit. I would not be surprised if they ask the UPS delivery person. My reason for most appointments is for a follow-up of BPH urination frequency, not any kind of infection, etc. When I ask if the test is medically indicated, the receptionist has no good response. So I say no. When I see the doctor, he never brings up that the test should be done.

I'm all for testing when medically indicated. But to me, this pervasive urine testing by this office is nothing but a money grab by the physicians. Am I wrong? — J.S.

ANSWER: I strongly disagree with this practice.

I do understand why they ask. In a urologist's office, the likelihood of an abnormal urine test is very high, and knowing these results early can be a time saver. Even in men with BPH (benign prostatic enlargement), urine infections are common and need to be ruled out as a cause for those men who note worsening symptoms. However, not everyone needs them, and it doesn't save that much time.