To Your Good Health: Unusual bacteria targets weak immune systems

Lung infections are most acquired by inhaling dust containing the organism. Nocardia is found in the soil, and houseplants are known sources of the infectious soil. It's possible that one of your plants contained the bacteria. Still, I think that getting rid of all your plants is probably unnecessary. I would recommend an N95 mask if you are repotting or gardening outside.

Treatment of nocardia of the lung in people with normal immune systems usually involves trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole; since that seemed not to do well for you, minocycline is a reasonable option. Your immune system is going to be doing much of the work, aided by the antibiotics, so you can help your immune system by sleeping well, avoiding excess alcohol and eating a generally healthy diet.

Recurrence or failure of your symptoms to get better would be a reason to consider changing therapy. An infectious disease doctor may be an additional resource along with your pulmonary specialist.

DEAR DR. ROACH: A family member insists he got Peyronie's disease because of a shingles shot. Are there any studies that a shingles shot could lead to this side effect? — Anon.