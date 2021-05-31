To Your Good Health: Ulcers are less prevalent

DEAR DR. ROACH: My son is 23 and was diagnosed with a tic disorder, but was given blood pressure pills that are known to help with tics. Do you have any more information about this disorder? — S.H.

ANSWER: Tourette syndrome is the most common cause of persistent tics. These tics may be vocal, such as a simple sound like a grunt or moan, or more complex, like a word or phrase. Although people with Tourette are often portrayed in the media as shouting obscenities, this occurs in less than 20% of cases. Tics may also be simple motor actions, such as eye blinking or shoulder shrugging, or again more complex, such as kicking, jumping or an unusual gait. Tourette is common (1 in 200 people), and is much more common in males than females. It is most often diagnosed in childhood and must appear before age 18. Tourette syndrome commonly occurs in combination with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Treating these in combination with Tourette may be critical.