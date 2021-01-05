To Your Good Health: Two habits this husband must stop right away

DEAR DR. ROACH: There is much information about the spread of COVID germs from coughing, sneezing, speaking, etc. However, I have not seen anything about two other ways that could also spread the germs. Could you please address these in your column?

1. Spitting: My husband (and many others) spits on the ground frequently, especially during exercise.

2. Disposal of tissues: After my husband blows his nose, he will drop them on the floor and build a pile to take to the trash when he gets up. He also will drop them on the floor of the car below his seat until he gets back home.

I have asked him to refrain from both of these practices, but he continues. I also think these two unsanitary practices spread other germs as well. Please clarify. — Anon.

ANSWER: That's not merely unpleasant, it is a possible way of transmitting viruses. It also fails any basic level of acceptable behavior.

Viruses can live for long periods of time in wet conditions, such as a wet tissue. Once completely dry, viruses become noninfectious within hours (or possibly a few days), but cleaning with soap and water or cleaning fluids is effective at disinfecting surfaces.