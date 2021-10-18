To Your Good Health: TSH tells thyroid gland to make more hormone

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a history of C. diff. I had the shingles vaccine, and developed severe diarrhea, which has lasted eight weeks. Could the vaccine have instigated this? I'm now on vancomycin, and it is helping. — M.G.

ANSWER: Clostridioides difficile is most commonly associated with antibiotic use, but can be acquired in a hospital or other nursing facility or even out in the community. I have never heard of C. diff as a complication of a vaccine, so I did a search on the VAERS database of vaccine side effects. I found no reported cases of C. diff with the shingles vaccine. I really didn't expect to.

Vaccines are a powerful public health tool, and like all medicines, they have the potential for side effects. It is human nature, when presented with a health change, to ascribe it to any new event, such as a new medicine or vaccine. Sometimes they are linked, but sometimes they are not. In this case, I think they most likely are not.