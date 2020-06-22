To Your Good Health: Treatment can be effective for intermittent explosive disorder

While I have heard friends and family members excuse such behavior ("that's just the way she is" or "he's always had a terrible temper"), people with intermittent explosive disorder may cause injury to people or animals, cause property damage and get in legal trouble. Most importantly, treatment is usually effective.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor wants to put me on Prolia. I read in a previous column that you didn't like to prescribe this drug. I would like to share your thoughts with my doctor, but I can't recall your thoughts. Can you share this information with me again? — V.F.

ANSWER: Denosumab (Prolia) blocks the formation of a cell called the osteoclast. These cells normally break down bone, and are normally balanced by the bone building activity of osteoblasts. They create new bone.

In older women and men, the activity of osteoclasts is greater than the activity of the osteoblasts. This causes a net loss of bone density and bone strength, leading to fracture risk. The process is common, and proceeds through mild stages like low bone density to osteoporosis.