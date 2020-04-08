To Your Good Health: To sedate or not to sedate? A colonoscopy question

During the procedure, gas is used to inflate the colon so the endoscopist can see. This causes a sense of fullness and distention that can be very uncomfortable for some people. However, your comments about the benefits may resonate with some readers. Personally, I find watching a colonoscopy fascinating — and the lining of the colon surprisingly beautiful — but I am quite sure not everyone will agree with you or me.

Your final point is important: Longer time during the "withdrawal" phase of the colonoscopy, which is when the gastroenterologist visually inspects the colon lining, means fewer missed polyps and other lesions. However, I am not sure that having a patient awake would motivate the physician to take a longer amount of time.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and her mom (both Bostonians) say that you cannot catch a cold from just being outside in the cool, breezy weather. Since I am from Iowa, I know better. How say you? — D.H.

ANSWER: Colds are caused by viruses. You need to be exposed to a virus to catch a cold. Viruses are passed from person to person, usually by large droplet, meaning you have to be within a few feet of the person. Or it can be spread by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth or nose. I am on the side of the Bostonians here.

However, the effects of cold weather on both the virus and on your body make it easier for a virus to get to you and get past your body's defenses, so Iowa wins at least a consolation point.

